‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets in memory of Allison Rice available in stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yellow ‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets honoring the life of 21-year-old Allison Rice will be available in stores around the Baton Rouge area soon.

Family, friends and loved ones are distributing the bracelets in remembrance of the LSU senior.

You can pick up a bracelet, free of charge, at several local businesses and organizations starting on Tuesday, Sept. 27:

BATON ROUGE

The Shed BBQ

Louie’s Cafe’

Stab’s Prime Steak & Seafood

Messengers Gifts

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Golf Suites

Hammond Air Auto Spa

Watch Repair

Reggie’s Bar

JL’s Place

Shine Salon

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

CENTRAL

Stab’s Steak & Seafood

MK Boutique

Vintage Salon

DENHAM SPRINGS

Sarita’s Grill & Cantina

GONZALES

• Cracker Barrel

PRAIRIEVILLE

• Nooley’s Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues

• Todd Husers - State Farm Insurance Agent

• Big Slice Pizza

• Salon Brushed

• Gold’s Gym

WEST BATON ROUGE

• Bayou Bistro

• Studio Too

• Maddie’s Ice Cream

• Port Allen Tire

• Spillway Sportsman

• TLC Nutrition

Rice was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 16, on Government Street near downtown Baton Rouge.

Investigators believe someone fired nearly a dozen gunshots into her car while she was stopped at the railroad crossing near Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, waiting for a train to pass.

Police believe Rice was returning home after spending time out with friends in Mid City.

With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000.

