La. Red Cross deploying to Florida for Hurricane Ian response

(KOSA)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Red Cross is deploying volunteers to Florida to aid with the Hurricane Ian response.

The Red Cross has plans to send 11 Louisiana volunteers to the region. In total, the American Red Cross has already deployed several hundred people to Florida and neighborhood states ahead of Ian’s landfall.

Experts say the storm is forecast to move inland as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday afternoon. Tampa Bay and Fort Myers are expected to experience some of the more significant impacts.

The Red Cross is taking donations for disaster relief efforts. Click here for more details.

