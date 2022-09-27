JACQUES TALK: Aaron Murray

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray is the SEC’s all-time leading passer with 13,166 total yards and 121 touchdown passes. In this conversation, we visit with Murray about Georgia’s 2011 SEC Championship matchup with LSU and the 2013 shootout with the Tigers in Athens.

Murray is also heavenly involved in NIL for college football players and that information can be found below.

The Players’ Lounge and Bayou Cat Crew Announce First-Ever Fully Licensed Team Wide Digital Player Card Collection featuring the LSU Football Team

First Digital Player Card Packs Drop September 29 with Additional Drops, Digital Badges and Prizes Planned Throughout the 2022-23 Season

The Players’ Lounge (TPL), a platform built to empower relationships between current and former college athletes and their respective fanbases, today announces college football’s first-ever fully licensed team-wide digital player card collection with Louisiana State University (LSU). In partnership with Bayou Cat Crew, the collection is available on September 29 at 6 pm and will feature every scholarship athlete on the LSU football team. Proceeds from the initial drop will be split evenly amongst the team. The student-athletes will be compensated in perpetuity from any royalties associated with secondary sales of their individual cards.

“My co-founders and I created The Players’ Lounge to put the athletes first, empower them, and engage with the community. The digital player cards accomplish all three and much more,” shares Aaron Murray, co-CEO of TPL. “We are driven to find creative ways for players to maximize their NIL partnerships and engage fans in new ways. This is fandom reimagined, and we already feel the excitement and anticipation from the fans and players alike for when the cards drop.”

How it Works

To prepare for the drop, fans will need to register on TPL’s website. Following registration, fans will receive email instructions to create a Dapper wallet, which securely stores the digital collectibles. At the time of drop, fans can purchase the first of their kind digital card packs from The Players’ Lounge marketplace. Each pack will be sold for $29.

A total of 4,000 packs are available on the drop date. This collection features three tiers of cards for each player, including common, rare, and legendary. Each pack contains a randomized selection of three player cards.

All season long, fans will have the chance to earn prizes as they grow their collections. TPL and The Bayou Cat Crew will have both in-season and season-long challenges to reward fans with digital prizes based on the collection of specified sets of cards. Players will receive badges based on reaching set in-game performance milestones. There are badges for every position, including “Gunslinger,” “Pick Magnet,” “Griddy,” and more.

Tigers Prowling on the Forefront

When laws changed allowing student-athletes to make money off NIL, universities began to explore different ways to help their athletes monetize their brands. Some turned to traditional forms of brand building through commercials and other endorsement deals, while some savvy collectives and athletes gravitated toward the booming NFT market for ways for players to earn money.

In addition to the new team-wide digital player card deal, TPL announced the digital membership opportunity with Bayou Cat Crew earlier this year, which allows fans exclusive access to in-person events and experiences, private message boards, merchandise, and memorabilia. The Bayou Cat Crew membership sold out in minutes.

Moving forward, Deloitte Global projects that digital collectibles for sports media will generate more than $2 billion in transactions this year, with four to five million fans globally owning an NFT sports collectible.

To join The Players’ Lounge community, visit https://www.theplayerslounge.io/.

About The Players’ Lounge

The Players’ Lounge is a platform built by lettermen to empower relationships within the collegiate sports community through connecting current and former athletes with their respective fan bases while providing opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their individual brands. The Players’ Lounge is the first NIL community envisioned by players built for both fans and players alike. To learn more, visit https://www.theplayerslounge.io/ and follow TPL on Instagram (@thplayerslounge), Twitter (@thplayerslounge), and Facebook (@thplayerslounge).

