Investigators working to determine cause of BR house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters were busy battling an early morning house fire on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze broke out at a vacant home on Platt Drive near Elain Drive just before 3 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the house covered in flames. They spent 30 minutes bringing the fire under control.

According to fire officials, the home has sat empty since the flood of 2016.

So far, investigators have not determined what caused the flames to break out. No injuries were reported.

