Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian

The Hurricane Hunter flight will take several trips through Ian’s entire circulation.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian. Dr. Steve left Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS at 5:30 Tuesday morning. The flight traveled across the Gulf of Mexico and entered Ian as it moved away from Cuba. Data recorded from Dr. Steve’s first pass through Ian’s eye helped the National Hurricane Center’s forecasters determine how strong Ian is as it emerged into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Hurricane Hunter flight will take several trips through Ian’s entire circulation. Multiple flights are scheduled to take place through today to get critical storm data to help forecasters determine where Ian may head and how strong it may get.

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters have flown into storms to retrieve valuable weather measurements since 1943.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the noon forecast on Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
Fire weather warning in effect for southeast La., parts of Miss.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
BR experiencing good kite flying weather
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27