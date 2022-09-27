Heirloom Tomato Salad with Honey-Whipped Goat Cheese
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heirloom tomatoes are typically sweeter than other tomato cultivars. These varieties have been popular since the 1940s. This recipe combines tomatoes, honey-whipped goat cheese, and balsamic vinegar for a light and interesting salad course.
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 4 Servings
Ingredients for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:
2 cups goat cheese
1½ tbsps salt
½ cup honey
½ cup heavy whipping cream
Method for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:
In bowl of a mixer, combine all ingredients. Using whip attachment, mix until well combined. Cheese can be stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Ingredients for Tomato Salad:
8 slices red heirloom tomatoes, divided
8 slices green heirloom tomatoes, divided
8 slices yellow or orange heirloom tomatoes, divided
2 cups Honey-whipped Goat Cheese (see recipe above), divided
Salt and black pepper to taste
¼ cup olive oil
2 tbsps balsamic vinegar, divided
1 cup molasses pecans
1 cup julienned red onions
Small basil leaves for garnish, option
Method for Tomato Salad:
In a large mixing bowl, add tomatoes slices then season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil, turning to coat well. On each of the 4 serving plates, shingle 2 slices each of red, green and yellow tomatoes. Top each salad with ½ cup of cheese then drizzle with ½ tablespoon vinegar. Sprinkle with ¼ cup pecans and ¼ cup red onions then garnish with basil leaves.
