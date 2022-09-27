Facebook
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Honey-Whipped Goat Cheese

By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heirloom tomatoes are typically sweeter than other tomato cultivars. These varieties have been popular since the 1940s. This recipe combines tomatoes, honey-whipped goat cheese, and balsamic vinegar for a light and interesting salad course.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:

2 cups goat cheese

1½ tbsps salt

½ cup honey

½ cup heavy whipping cream

Method for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:

In bowl of a mixer, combine all ingredients. Using whip attachment, mix until well combined. Cheese can be stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Ingredients for Tomato Salad:

8 slices red heirloom tomatoes, divided

8 slices green heirloom tomatoes, divided

8 slices yellow or orange heirloom tomatoes, divided

2 cups Honey-whipped Goat Cheese (see recipe above), divided

Salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsps balsamic vinegar, divided

1 cup molasses pecans

1 cup julienned red onions

Small basil leaves for garnish, option

Method for Tomato Salad:

In a large mixing bowl, add tomatoes slices then season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil, turning to coat well. On each of the 4 serving plates, shingle 2 slices each of red, green and yellow tomatoes. Top each salad with ½ cup of cheese then drizzle with ½ tablespoon vinegar. Sprinkle with ¼ cup pecans and ¼ cup red onions then garnish with basil leaves.

