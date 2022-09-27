Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gardere community job fair offering full-time positions

Gardere Community Job Fair
Gardere Community Job Fair(East Baton Rouge Public Information Officer)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gardere Initiative is hosting a community job fair with numerous employers offering full-time positions on Wednesday, September 28, at BREC Ben Burge Park, on Elvin Drive.

“Workforce development and career readiness are two significant challenges we presently face in our community,” said EBR District 3 Metropolitan Councilmember Rowdy Gaudet.

According to employers, the full time positions will also have benefits with competitive pay. Individuals seeking employment will get a chance to speak with prospective employers and apply for available positions, officials say.

The job fair is reportedly set to be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“Providing resources in the community and meeting people where they are is how we can tackle these issues head-on and help our residents jump start their careers.” Councilmember Gaudet added.

The following organizations will reportedly have representatives at the fair for job opportunities:

  • Associated Grocers
  • BREC
  • City of Baton Rouge / Parish of East Baton Rouge
  • Capital Area Transit System
  • Division of Human Development & Services
  • East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
  • East Baton Rouge Parish School System
  • East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office
  • HES Facilities Management

According to officials, the Gardere community job fair is also in partnership with Councilmember Rowdy Gaudet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Anyone interested in getting tested can stop by from noon until 4 p.m.
Free HIV, STI testing available at Main Library
New Roads Harvest Festival returns after pandemic hiatus
*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
BRFD accepting applications for new recruits
EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day