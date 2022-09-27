Gardere community job fair offering full-time positions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gardere Initiative is hosting a community job fair with numerous employers offering full-time positions on Wednesday, September 28, at BREC Ben Burge Park, on Elvin Drive.

“Workforce development and career readiness are two significant challenges we presently face in our community,” said EBR District 3 Metropolitan Councilmember Rowdy Gaudet.

According to employers, the full time positions will also have benefits with competitive pay. Individuals seeking employment will get a chance to speak with prospective employers and apply for available positions, officials say.

The job fair is reportedly set to be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“Providing resources in the community and meeting people where they are is how we can tackle these issues head-on and help our residents jump start their careers.” Councilmember Gaudet added.

The following organizations will reportedly have representatives at the fair for job opportunities:

Associated Grocers

BREC

City of Baton Rouge / Parish of East Baton Rouge

Capital Area Transit System

Division of Human Development & Services

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

East Baton Rouge Parish School System

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office

HES Facilities Management

According to officials, the Gardere community job fair is also in partnership with Councilmember Rowdy Gaudet.

