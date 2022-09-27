Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses.

A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.

Police say Rice was shot and killed on Sept. 16 inside her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street, on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.

Police say Rice had just left a bar in Mid City and believe she was driving toward downtown on Government Street around 2:20 a.m. when she encountered a train stopped on the tracks. Nearly a dozen shots were fired into her vehicle, mostly through her windshield.

A reward for information that can help in the case is now more than $37,000. Anyone with details that can potentially help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

RELATED LINKS
LSU officials working to ease some parents’ concerns about crime after Allie Rice’s murder
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets in memory of Allison Rice available in stores

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Nola X Nola festival happening in New Orleans
Nola X Nola festival happening in New Orleans
A car reportedly flipped over I-110 South near Capitol Access Road just before 8 a.m.
No injuries reported in crash involving overturned car
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
Investigators working to determine cause of BR house fire
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, September 27
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, September 27