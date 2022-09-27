Facebook
Free HIV, STI testing available at Main Library

Anyone interested in getting tested can stop by from noon until 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in getting tested can stop by from noon until 4 p.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Free STI and HIV testing will be available at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Anyone interested in getting tested can stop by from noon until 4 p.m.

The address is 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Organizers say the event is a collaboration between the Louisiana Department of Health, Ending the HIV Epidemic Commission, Southern University’s Jag Mobile, the Capitol Area Reentry Program, Ochsner Health, Ochsner’s PRIDE organization and Ochsner Baton Rouge’s Emergency Department.

