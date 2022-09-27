Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fire weather warning in effect for southeast La., parts of Miss.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are being told not to open burn Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to current weather conditions.

According to the La. Office of State Fire Marshal, the US National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana issued a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to a lack of rain, the drop in humidity that occurred overnight, and the expectation of increased winds due to the presence of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf.

RELATED: While Florida braces for Ian, Louisiana enjoys fall

Fires can quickly become uncontrolled with these dry windy weather conditions, explained the national weather service.

The state fire marshal’s office asks residents to avoid open burning in areas where the Red Flag Warning is issued while it remains in effect.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, residents outside of this warning area should practice the following safety measures if they open burn on their property this week:

  • Establish a burn pile at least 75 feet from any structures
  • Create a 5-foot wet control line around the area
  • Avoid the use of flammable liquids to ignite a burn pile
  • Remain vigilant over the fire with a water source nearby at all times
  • Alert a loved one or neighbor of your activities or conduct them with help
  • If the fire does get out of control, call 911

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Data recorded from Dr. Steve's first pass through Ian's eye helped the National Hurricane...
HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
BR experiencing good kite flying weather
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27