Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27.

EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in tape and cleared the scene.

The item was left inside the night deposit box at the Capital One Bank at 6581 Siegen Lane, across the street from Hobby Lobby.

