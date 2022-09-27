Facebook
Coming Up at 9News at 6: Sept. 27, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, September 27, 2022:

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida the American Red Cross is preparing to send at least a thousand volunteers to assist in helping people who will be impacted by the hurricane. Here in Louisiana, there are at least 11 volunteers who are deploying within the next couple of days Breanne Bizette has more.

A new flood gate in Ascension Parish that began back in May 2021 will help reduce water in homes during heavy rain. Kellie Sanchez has more about how the new structure will work and how it will help water go down.

Here in Baton Rouge we are enjoying some ‘real’ autumn weather and there’s more of the good stuff on the way with sunrises in the 50°s and mild afternoons in the low to mid 80°s under sunshine that will last into the weekend. While we enjoy the good stuff, Florida is bracing for a Category 3 Ian landfall, Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes has the latest.

