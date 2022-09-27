BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street.

Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baton Rouge police. Officials say a juvenile victim had injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

