BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

Kelvin Wallace
Kelvin Wallace(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street.

Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baton Rouge police. Officials say a juvenile victim had injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

