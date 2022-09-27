Authorities searching for escaped work release inmate

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for an escaped work release inmate in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Keandre Sheppard, 22, scaled the fence of the West Baton Rouge work release facility.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office and deputies are working together to get Sheppard back in custody.

Anyone with information that can help investigators locate Sheppard is being asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.