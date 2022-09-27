Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Arrest made in Hammond home invasion shooting that left father dead; daughter critical

Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of...
Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of killing a Hammond father and critically injuring his daughter during a home invasion is now in custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE WANTED: 18-year-old accused of killing man, injuring 12-year-old daughter in Hammond home invasion

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Donte Perry, 33, was fatally shot inside his home on Rufus Bankston road. His 12-year-old daughter was shot five times and left in critical condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious package found at a...
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
Fire weather warning in effect for southeast La., parts of Miss.
Law enforcement is working to identify a man wanted for questioning in a theft that happened on...
West Feliciana deputies seek public’s help in theft investigation
The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board is holding its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 23.
Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary