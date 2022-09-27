Facebook
275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation, Humane Society says

The Humane Society of the U.S. worked with government agencies to rescue 275 dogs from a dogfighting operation in South Carolina. (SOURCE: HUMANE SOCIETY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – The Humane Society of the United States announced the rescue of 275 dogs from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina.

In a press release, the Humane Society said federal officials served search and seizure warrants on 10 properties in the Columbia area on Sept. 25.

Responding agencies found dogs living outdoors in pens or on chains with only makeshift shelters to protect them from the elements. Many of the animals showed signs of malnourishment; they were thin and seemed to have no access to food or water despite the sunny and hot weather.

Officials said the dogs showed severe scarring and festering open wounds, lacerations and abscesses. Some dogs that were penned or chained to trees in the woods had severe injuries and were taken by responders for emergency care.

The Humane Society said some eager dogs greeted the responders with wagging tails. Other dogs hunched over and appeared to be reluctant.

Adam Parascandola, the vice president of the Humane Society’s animal rescue team, said the day the dogs were found would be “the last day they’re going to have to live like this.”

Responders said they took the dogs to safe, undisclosed locations run by various agencies where they will receive treatment and care. About 45 dogs are in the care of the Humane Society, the organization said.

