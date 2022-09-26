Facebook
Vehicle hits electrical equipment, causing power outage near Siegen Lane

Entergy Louisiana stated the estimated restoration time is 6 a.m.(Entergy Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 300 Entergy customers were without power after a car hit a utility pole near Siegen Lane early Monday, Sept. 26.

On its website, Entergy Louisiana stated, “A vehicle has hit our equipment. Our crews are on the way to restore power as soon as possible.”

The outage was reported around 2:48 a.m., near Briarbend Avenue.

The estimated restoration time is 6 a.m.

As of 5:45 a.m., 305 customers were without power.

