Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed authorities responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street, near Evangeline Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 regarding a reported shooting.
A juvenile victim was struck by gunfire, police say.
The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening at the time, authorities added.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police responded to the area of 2800 Madison Avenue, near Plank Road, after reports of a shooting.
Police say an adult and a juvenile were hit by gunfire.
Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Both shooting investigations remain ongoing. A suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
Authorities added there is no reason to believe the shootings are connected.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
