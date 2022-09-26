Facebook
Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight

Generic crime scene BRPD
Generic crime scene BRPD(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed authorities responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street, near Evangeline Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 regarding a reported shooting.

A juvenile victim was struck by gunfire, police say.

The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening at the time, authorities added.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police responded to the area of 2800 Madison Avenue, near Plank Road, after reports of a shooting.

Police say an adult and a juvenile were hit by gunfire.

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Both shooting investigations remain ongoing. A suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

Authorities added there is no reason to believe the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

