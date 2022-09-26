Facebook
Silver Alert issued for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

A Silver Alert was issued for Sharon Martin by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
A Silver Alert was issued for Sharon Martin by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman named Sharon Martin, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they believe she suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Martin was last seen traveling east on HWY 190 along the Huey P. Long Bridge in a gray 2020 Buick Encore, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle has a license plate number of 344FDU.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with details that can help to call (225) 678-3553.

