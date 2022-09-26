Scotlandville Magnet High School rolls out new schedule for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments while construction continues after plumbing issues in the school’s E-building.

Sophomores will participated in virtual learning on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23.

Freshmen, juniors, and seniors will report to campus.

Juniors will be virtual on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Freshmen, sophomores, and seniors will report to campus.

Freshmen will be virtual on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Sophomores, juniors and seniors will report to campus.

Seniors will participate in virtual instruction on Friday, Sept. 30, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Freshman, sophomores, and juniors will be reporting to campus.

According to Scotlandville High, only the grades mentioned are virtual, while everyone else is on campus.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, all students should return to campus.

Scotlandville’s intention is to alleviate 150-250 students being on campus daily, eventually allowing enough space to be delivered in the absence of utilizing the E-building, leaders say.

