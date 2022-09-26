Facebook
Pursuit reaches speeds of 120 MPH before crash into Donaldsonville home, deputies say

By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase that started near Belle Rose and ended in a crash at a home in Donaldsonville.

29-year-old Davonta Herbert is facing felony charges after the pursuit.

Officials say an I.C.E. assigned deputy on patrol attempted to stop Herbert’s car for speeding, then the pursuit went into Ascension Parish. That’s when officials say Herbert’s vehicle struck a patrol unit and then attempted to evade the deputy at speeds of over 120 miles per hour.

The chase ended on Evangeline Drive in Donaldsonville, where Herbert allegedly struck several mailboxes and even a house, according to deputies.

Herbert was arrested and booked on multiple charges including aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property – felony, driving on roadway lanes for traffic, driving under a suspended driver’s license, speeding, and probation violation.

Davonta Herbert Sr. remains incarcerated in lieu of $160,000 on traffic-related charges.

He was ordered held without bond on the probation violation.

