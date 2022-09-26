Pumpkin patch opens in City of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Now that fall is officially underway, a lot of activities are making a comeback. That includes pumpkin patches.

The City of Walker says its pumpkin patch will open on Monday, Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m.

The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the Challenger’s Field area.

Get ready to take a look at over 1,800 pumpkins in unique shapes, sizes, and colors.

You will even be able to purchase some of them. The proceeds will be dedicated to the Walker Challenger’s Program.

PUMPKIN PATCH HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.