Possible criminal activity leads to 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Entergy, valves to two large oil-filled transformers were removed between 24-48 hours before an oil leak was discovered on Sunday, Sept. 25.

About 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into a nearby waterway and the marsh of Bayou Bienvenue. Entergy says the oil does not contain PCBs, or carcinogenic compounds.

“The resultant oil sheen appears to be consolidated, intact, and contained within a floating containment boom,” Entergy says.

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement. (SBPSO)

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement. (SBPSO)

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement. (SBPSO)

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible criminal activity.

Entergy says the substation was de-energized since a tornado struck the area in March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.