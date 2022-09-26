Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Possible criminal activity leads to 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Entergy, valves to two large oil-filled transformers were removed between 24-48 hours before an oil leak was discovered on Sunday, Sept. 25.

About 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into a nearby waterway and the marsh of Bayou Bienvenue. Entergy says the oil does not contain PCBs, or carcinogenic compounds.

“The resultant oil sheen appears to be consolidated, intact, and contained within a floating containment boom,” Entergy says.

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible criminal activity.

Entergy says the substation was de-energized since a tornado struck the area in March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

There’s another roadblock in transporting some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders...
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
SMART LIVING: Inflation beating bargains
Whether it’s at the pump or the grocery store, Americans are experiencing record highs, with...
SMART LIVING: Inflation beating bargains
Police Lights
Pursuit reaches speeds of 120 MPH before crash into Donaldsonville home, deputies say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 26
Cold front to bring nice change of weather; Ian targeting Florida