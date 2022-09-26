Facebook
Ponchatoula police officer charged with sexual battery, officials say

Police Lights
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Ponchatoula police officer has been arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

The Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Frank Tallia faces a charge of sexual battery.

Chief Layrisson said his administration is gathering information on the investigation and will review the matter to determine what action to take.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

