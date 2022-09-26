Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Police identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales.

Authorities say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H, near Woodcock Street.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

