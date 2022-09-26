Facebook
Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster

Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they’ve finished their submission to the Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The request is for an updated booster shot for 5-to-11-year-olds.

Officials said the shot focuses on strains that were part of the original vaccine, as well as new variants.

The 10 milligram dose of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine is already authorized for people 12 and older.

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

