New Roads Harvest Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Harvest Festival is making a return following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day weekend festival will take place between Friday, October 14, and Sunday, October 16.

“Harvest Festival on False River will return with the largest footprint in our history,” said New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes. “We are excited to bring world-class musicians alongside a tailor-made festival experience with an evening parade, rodeo, and carnival. We can not wait to see everyone back in the prettiest city on the water.”

The Friday night parade will feature floats, local bands, dance teams, and more. The route will take floats down West Main Street from Olinde Stree to North Carolina Avenue to East Fifth Street and will end on New Roads Street.

More than 10 artists are also expected to perform during the festival. Reggae group Third World is set to perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Performers also include bluesman Kenny Neal and southern soal singer Tyree Neal.

Below is the complete lineup of events:

Friday, October 14

Night Parade: 6 p.m.

Teslenay: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Konner James: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Total Control: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Rodeo: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

225 Band: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Group Therapy: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Ms. Karleh: 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Da Mellow Band: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames: 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Third World: 9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

West Wind: 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Rockin’ Dopsie: 2:30 pm - 4 p.m.

Kenny Neal, Tyree Neal & the Neal Family: 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Louisiana LeRoux: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The festival is free for residents on Friday, October 14. However, general admission tickets will cost $5 on Saturday, October 15, and on Sunday, October 16.

