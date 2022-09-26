Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Roads Harvest Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Harvest Festival is making a return following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day weekend festival will take place between Friday, October 14, and Sunday, October 16.

“Harvest Festival on False River will return with the largest footprint in our history,” said New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes. “We are excited to bring world-class musicians alongside a tailor-made festival experience with an evening parade, rodeo, and carnival. We can not wait to see everyone back in the prettiest city on the water.”

The Friday night parade will feature floats, local bands, dance teams, and more. The route will take floats down West Main Street from Olinde Stree to North Carolina Avenue to East Fifth Street and will end on New Roads Street.

More than 10 artists are also expected to perform during the festival. Reggae group Third World is set to perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Performers also include bluesman Kenny Neal and southern soal singer Tyree Neal.

Below is the complete lineup of events:

Friday, October 14

  • Night Parade: 6 p.m.
  • Teslenay: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Konner James: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Total Control: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

  • Rodeo: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 225 Band: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Group Therapy: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • Ms. Karleh: 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Da Mellow Band: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames: 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks: 9 p.m.
  • Third World: 9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

  • West Wind: 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Rockin’ Dopsie: 2:30 pm - 4 p.m.
  • Kenny Neal, Tyree Neal & the Neal Family: 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Louisiana LeRoux: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The festival is free for residents on Friday, October 14. However, general admission tickets will cost $5 on Saturday, October 15, and on Sunday, October 16.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
BRFD accepting applications for new recruits
EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day
National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 24, which means the Louisiana Department of...
National Hunting and Fishing Day provides fun for the whole family
Families should get ready to cast those fishing poles and learn about the outdoors! National...
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day at Waddill Wildlife Refuge