Meeting set to discuss future of new bridge over the Mississippi River

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, to discuss the latest developments on plans for a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

The meeting will take place inside a senate committee room at the Louisiana State Capitol.

The topics being discussed include updates on the three remaining alternatives for a bridge location, updates from DOTD on the bridge, and the latest reports on funding for the project.

