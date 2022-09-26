Meeting set to discuss future of new bridge over the Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, to discuss the latest developments on plans for a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

The meeting will take place inside a senate committee room at the Louisiana State Capitol.

The topics being discussed include updates on the three remaining alternatives for a bridge location, updates from DOTD on the bridge, and the latest reports on funding for the project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.