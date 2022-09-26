Meeting set to discuss future of new bridge over the Mississippi River
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, to discuss the latest developments on plans for a new bridge over the Mississippi River.
The meeting will take place inside a senate committee room at the Louisiana State Capitol.
The topics being discussed include updates on the three remaining alternatives for a bridge location, updates from DOTD on the bridge, and the latest reports on funding for the project.
