Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Meeting discusses future of new bridge over the Mississippi River

Members of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District met Monday, Sept. 26, to discuss the latest developments on plans for a new bridge.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District met Monday, Sept. 26, to discuss the latest developments on plans for a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

A new study revealed about 126,000 cars and trucks cross the current I-10 Bridge each day, and around 80% of those drivers are local, according to a representative from Atlas Technical Consultants.

A new bridge is expected to carry about 24,000 a day. Leaders say this research emphasizes the impact of a new bridge on the Capital Region.

“We saw a need to validate for the public effective progress, and I think this summarizes what that looks like,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

One takeaway from the study revealed that a new bridge would save more than 1 million hours of travel time per year.

“When we say there’s a positive benefit to the whole network, this is what we’re referring to,” said Kara Moore with Atlas.

A decision has not been made about the location of the potential bridge, but officials have chosen three options within Iberville Parish to serve as a possible site.

If the federal agency in charge signs off on the project, they could narrow down a decision by the summer of 2024.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 27
While Florida braces for Ian, Louisiana enjoys fall
'Blood-soaked headlines harming Baton Rouge's image, criminologist says.
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge.
Escalating crime and gun violence
Members of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District met Monday, Sept. 26, to discuss the...
Future of new bridge over the Mississippi River
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans