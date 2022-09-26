Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region

The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time.

“I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.

Miranda Georgetown Riley founded the organization, when she was challenged with locating activities for her neuro-divergent daughter.

She says the events are about creating lasting relationships and an inclusive environment, through dance and other activities.

The organization focuses on bringing together families and providing them with the opportunity to learn from each other.

“When you have an autistic child a lot of times it’s kind of hard-to-find events to go to and then when you are at an event, the people are looking at your child differently because they act a little bit different from others,” said Lakesha Glover, a playdate participant.

Riley says every child deserves to have a fun and playful environment, no matter their exceptionality and every month she looks forward to making that magic happen.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Cold front to bring fall weather and push Ian east
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BRPD investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night