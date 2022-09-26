Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time.

“I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.

Miranda Georgetown Riley founded the organization, when she was challenged with locating activities for her neuro-divergent daughter.

She says the events are about creating lasting relationships and an inclusive environment, through dance and other activities.

The organization focuses on bringing together families and providing them with the opportunity to learn from each other.

“When you have an autistic child a lot of times it’s kind of hard-to-find events to go to and then when you are at an event, the people are looking at your child differently because they act a little bit different from others,” said Lakesha Glover, a playdate participant.

Riley says every child deserves to have a fun and playful environment, no matter their exceptionality and every month she looks forward to making that magic happen.

