‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets in memory of Allison Rice available in stores soon

A full list of businesses and locations where you can pick up a bracelet, free of charge, will...
A full list of businesses and locations where you can pick up a bracelet, free of charge, will be made available on Monday, Sept. 26.(Live Like Allie/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yellow ‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets honoring the life of 21-year-old Allison Rice will be available in stores around the Baton Rouge area soon.

Family, friends and loved ones are distributing the bracelets in remembrance of the LSU senior.

A full list of businesses and locations where you can pick up a bracelet, free of charge, will be made available on Monday, Sept. 26.

Rice was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 16, on Government Street near downtown Baton Rouge.

Investigators believe someone fired nearly a dozen gunshots into her car while she was stopped at the railroad crossing near Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, waiting for a train to pass.

Police believe Rice was returning home after spending time out with friends in Mid City.

With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000.

