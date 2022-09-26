Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has set the kickoff time for the LSU versus Tennessee game.

The Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.

Below is the complete SEC football schedule on October 8:

  • Tennesse at LSU: 11 a.m. on ESPN
  • Arkansas at Mississippi State: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
  • Missouri at Florida: 11 a.m. on ESPNU
  • Auburn at Georgia: 2:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Ole Miss at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m. on SEC Network
  • South Carolina at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Texas A&M at Alabama: 7 p.m. on CBS

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over New Mexico, previews Auburn game
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) scores on a 57-yard touchdown against New Mexico.
LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico
LSU
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts New Mexico
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU legend Skip Bertman gives his thoughts on new head football coach Brian Kelly & direction of the Tigers