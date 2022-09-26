Ian upgraded to a hurricane, takes aim at Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Ian is now category one Hurricane Ian with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph. Rapid intensification is expected, and Ian is still forecast to become a major hurricane, up to category four strength.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 26 (WAFB)

A Florida landfall is still expected later this week, but it should weaken back to a category one around landfall. There won’t be any local impacts on our weather due to this storm.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 26 (WAFB)

In our area, we are tracking a fall cold front that is moving through this morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 26 (WAFB)

We’ll have one more hot day today with highs in the lower 90s, but tonight, we’ll feel the aftereffects of the front as lows dip all the way down to near 60 by daybreak Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 26 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 26 (WAFB)

The rest of the work week looks fantastic, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s with low humidity. We should drop as low as the upper 50s Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 26 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.