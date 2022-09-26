Facebook
Ian upgraded to a hurricane, takes aim at Florida

By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Ian is now category one Hurricane Ian with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph. Rapid intensification is expected, and Ian is still forecast to become a major hurricane, up to category four strength.

A Florida landfall is still expected later this week, but it should weaken back to a category one around landfall. There won’t be any local impacts on our weather due to this storm.

In our area, we are tracking a fall cold front that is moving through this morning.

We’ll have one more hot day today with highs in the lower 90s, but tonight, we’ll feel the aftereffects of the front as lows dip all the way down to near 60 by daybreak Tuesday.

The rest of the work week looks fantastic, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s with low humidity. We should drop as low as the upper 50s Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

