Coming Up on 9News at 6: Sept. 26, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, September 26, 2022:

Louisiana Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley spoke with reporters at press club about their efforts to expand access to education. They discussed more than just expanding education but also how to get more parents involved with their child’s education, Chris Rosato has the story.

There are more than 400 kids right now in foster care and with a little over 150 foster homes that are mostly full. It’s one more example of need for the Department of Children and Family Services, but in this case it’s a need that you can help fill, Elizabeth Vowell has more.

We are two months into the new school year and leaders are still trying to fill vacancies in their districts. There are five vacancies in West Baton Rouge, while East Baton Rouge has our Breanne Bizette has more.

We’ll hear from LSU head coach Brian Kelly has they prepare for their first road SEC trip to Auburn as well as new head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and women’s head coach Kim Mulkey.

