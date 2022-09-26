BRPD investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are responding to a shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night.

Officials tell WAFB, the shooting occurred near Airline and Goodwood right before 10:00 p.m.

BRPD officials say multiple people were shot, but ended up in the 122200 block of E Millburn Ave.

EMS officials confirm to WAFB they transporteed 3 patients from that scene.

The victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

WAFB has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

