BRPD investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are responding to a shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night.
Officials tell WAFB, the shooting occurred near Airline and Goodwood right before 10:00 p.m.
BRPD officials say multiple people were shot, but ended up in the 122200 block of E Millburn Ave.
EMS officials confirm to WAFB they transporteed 3 patients from that scene.
The victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.
