Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are responding to a shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night.

Officials tell WAFB, the shooting occurred near Airline and Goodwood right before 10:00 p.m.

BRPD officials say multiple people were shot, but ended up in the 122200 block of E Millburn Ave.

EMS officials confirm to WAFB they transporteed 3 patients from that scene.

The victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

WAFB has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Cold front to bring fall weather and push Ian east
Dasha Crump
EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD identified victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H