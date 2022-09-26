Brian Kelly to recap LSU win over New Mexico, preview Auburn game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to recap his team’s 38-0 shutout against New Mexico and preview the upcoming Auburn game.

LSU will hit the road to take on Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Alabama.

Coach Kelly is set to speak around noon on Monday, September 26.

