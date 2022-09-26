BRFD accepting applications for new recruits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you ever thought about becoming a firefighter? Or you may be interested in a career change.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is accepting applications for new recruits.

According to the department, Recruiting Day will be held on Monday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BRFD Headquarters.

The address is 8011 Merle Gustafson Dr., Baton Rouge, La. 70807.

BRFD says during Recruiting Day prospective firefighters will be able to learn more about the department and what it takes to be a successful firefighter.

There will also be informational sessions led by current BRFD divisions, allowing applicants to get an insider’s view of the job.

RELATED STORY EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.