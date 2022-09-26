Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body.

Officials said the body was recovered from the Mississippi River. Details on the person’s identity or a cause of death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

