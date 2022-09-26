Facebook
Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body.

Officials said the body was recovered from the Mississippi River. Details on the person’s identity or a cause of death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

