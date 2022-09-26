Facebook
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar.

The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14.

There are also big jackpots awaiting Louisiana Lottery players this week.

Click here for more details on the latest winners in Louisiana.

