Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and a fall cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest check on the track of Tropical Storm Ian shows that it has finally taken more of a turn to the north, which is good for Louisiana. The storm is still expected to become a major hurricane at category three, possibly four strength as it moves into the Gulf.

The track is still towards Florida, making landfall near the panhandle late Thursday as either a category one or two.

Meanwhile, we’ll have a big fall cold front moving into our area on Monday. This feature will not only dry us out even more, but it will give us sunny skies and temperatures that are more indicative of October.

We’ll have another hot one today with highs in the mid 90s.

Monday will be the day of transition as a mainly dry cold front moves through with highs near 90. We’ll feel the effects of the front on Tuesday morning through the end of the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows down the upper 50s in Baton Rouge.

