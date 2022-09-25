Facebook
Saints loss to the Panthers leads to a two-game losing streak

Saints drop their second game in a row by losing to the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Saints drop their second game in a row by losing to the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints NFC South blues continued on Sunday with a loss to the Panthers, 22-14.

The Panthers victory ended their nine-game losing streak, and started a Saints (1-2) two-game losing run.

New Orleans appeared to be in the fight until the end after a Mark Ingram 5-yard touchdown, but Carolina promptly answered with a Laviska Shenault, Jr. 67-yard TD touchdown from Baker Mayfield.

Carolina raced out to a 13-0 lead at half. The big play in the first two quarters, Alvin Kamara lost a fumble, and the Panthers Marquis Haynes, Sr. returned for a 44-yard score.

The Saints special teams failed them most of the contest. Will Lutz had a field goal blocked, and he missed a 48-yard field goal.

The Black and Gold play in London next Sunday against the Vikings.

