Saints’ Kamara, Winston expected to play Sunday at Carolina, but report says Taysom Hill is out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston are expected to play Sunday (Sept. 25) when the Saints take on the division rival Carolina Panthers, but an NFL insider reports that Taysom Hill will be unavailable.

Hill, the Saints’ all-purpose tight end and quarterback, will miss the game with injured ribs, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Saints QB Jameis Winston, who is questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play, sources say. As is RB Alvin Kamara, who missed last week. But QB Taysom Hill (rib) is not slated to be out there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Kamara is expected to be on the final active game roster, which will be released at 10:30 a.m., after missing last week’s home loss to Tampa Bay with his own injured ribs. Winston likewise was listed as questionable all week because of back and ankle injuries.

The Saints-Panthers game kicks off at noon and will be televised on Fox 8. Join our sports crew for the Fox 8 Tailgate live show at 10 a.m., followed by Fox NFL Sunday at 11 a.m.

And remember Saints fans, today’s a special day:

Today marks the 16th anniversary of Steve’s blocked punt and the 11th anniversary of Team Gleason.

Thank you to our followers and supporters for being a part of this journey.



Our Future is Greater Than Our Past! -SG#nowhiteflags #saints #teamgleason pic.twitter.com/Znq1o9VIh0 — Team Gleason (@TeamGleason) September 25, 2022

