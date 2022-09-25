Facebook
Saints’ Kamara, Winston expected to play Sunday at Carolina, but report says Taysom Hill is out

The Saints are expected to be without tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill, shown in this December...
The Saints are expected to be without tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill, shown in this December 2021 file photo, for Sunday's game at Carolina. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston are expected to play Sunday (Sept. 25) when the Saints take on the division rival Carolina Panthers, but an NFL insider reports that Taysom Hill will be unavailable.

Hill, the Saints’ all-purpose tight end and quarterback, will miss the game with injured ribs, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kamara is expected to be on the final active game roster, which will be released at 10:30 a.m., after missing last week’s home loss to Tampa Bay with his own injured ribs. Winston likewise was listed as questionable all week because of back and ankle injuries.

The Saints-Panthers game kicks off at noon and will be televised on Fox 8. Join our sports crew for the Fox 8 Tailgate live show at 10 a.m., followed by Fox NFL Sunday at 11 a.m.

And remember Saints fans, today’s a special day:

