Saints’ Kamara, Winston active Sunday at Carolina, but Taysom Hill is out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston are on the active roster Sunday (Sept. 25) as the Saints take on the division rival Carolina Panthers, but Taysom Hill will be unavailable.

Hill, the Saints’ all-purpose tight end and quarterback, will miss the game with injured ribs. Also listed as inactive Sunday are safety Marcus Maye, guard Wyatt Davis, receiver Deonte Harty and running back Tony Jones Jr.

Kamara is back after missing last week’s home loss to Tampa Bay with his own injured ribs. Winston likewise was listed as questionable all week because of back and ankle injuries.

The Saints-Panthers game kicks off at noon and will be televised on Fox 8.

And remember Saints fans, today’s a special day:

Today marks the 16th anniversary of Steve’s blocked punt and the 11th anniversary of Team Gleason.

Thank you to our followers and supporters for being a part of this journey.



Our Future is Greater Than Our Past! -SG#nowhiteflags #saints #teamgleason pic.twitter.com/Znq1o9VIh0 — Team Gleason (@TeamGleason) September 25, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.