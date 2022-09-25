Facebook
Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials.

First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24.

We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating.

“While on scene it was learned that the victim had been involved in an ATV crash in a wooded area near the Comite River and died as a result,” said Casey Hicks, Public Information Director for the EBR Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the victim.

