Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

Dasha Crump
Dasha Crump(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck Horn Drive around 12:24 p.m. The victim later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, EBRSO said.

An arrest report shows Crump is accused of pulling the trigger during a verbal argument between the victim and a separate witness. Crump told investigators she feared for her life when she fired her weapon, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

However, the arrest report said the suspect’s interview did not match that of the victim and the witness. The victim and the witness said they argue often but are never in fear for their lives, according to investigators.

Crump was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 25
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and a fall cold front
Luke Simmons
Suspected killer wanted in connection with another shooting arrested on attempted murder charge
Police Lights
Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say
Community leaders educate Baton Rouge residents on how to help fight blight