EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck Horn Drive around 12:24 p.m. The victim later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, EBRSO said.

An arrest report shows Crump is accused of pulling the trigger during a verbal argument between the victim and a separate witness. Crump told investigators she feared for her life when she fired her weapon, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

However, the arrest report said the suspect’s interview did not match that of the victim and the witness. The victim and the witness said they argue often but are never in fear for their lives, according to investigators.

Crump was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

