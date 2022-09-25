EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off day.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The goal of the drop-off is to give residents the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous items.

Crews will accept items like fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, automobile tires, and more. Click here for a more detailed list of the items that will be and won’t be accepted as part of the drop-off event.

You must be a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish in order to participate. Organizers said an I.D. will be required.

