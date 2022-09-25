Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off day.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The goal of the drop-off is to give residents the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous items.

Crews will accept items like fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, automobile tires, and more. Click here for a more detailed list of the items that will be and won’t be accepted as part of the drop-off event.

You must be a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish in order to participate. Organizers said an I.D. will be required.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 24, which means the Louisiana Department of...
National Hunting and Fishing Day provides fun for the whole family
Families should get ready to cast those fishing poles and learn about the outdoors! National...
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day at Waddill Wildlife Refuge
National Hunting and Fishing Day Outdoor Fest
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day at Waddill Wildlife Refuge
If you are looking for something sweet to do, head over to the Beignet Fest at New Orleans City...
Beignet Fest brings Sweet Treats to New Orleans