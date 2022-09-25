Facebook
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

