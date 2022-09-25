BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
