BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

