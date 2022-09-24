Tracking the tropics and a significant cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Hermine formed from tropical depression 10 off the African coast, while Tropical Storm Ian is forming from tropical depression nine in the Caribbean. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane at category three strength and make a Florida landfall in the middle of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 24 (wafb)

This won’t affect our local weather, except for the fact that it will move moisture away from our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 24 (wafb)

Locally, we will have a hot and mainly dry weekend, but the good news is that a cold front will move through Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 24 (wafb)

Expect highs in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday, then dropping to the low 90s Monday, before dropping even more behind the cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 24 (wafb)

Tuesday through Friday of next week looks sunny, nice, and much more fall-like with highs only in the mid 80s, and lows in the low 60s, even a few upper 50s possible in the Baton Rouge area mid to late week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 24 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.