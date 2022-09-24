Facebook
Tracking the tropics and a significant cold front

Jared Silverman has the 9 a.m. forecast for Saturday, September 24.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Hermine formed from tropical depression 10 off the African coast, while Tropical Storm Ian is forming from tropical depression nine in the Caribbean. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane at category three strength and make a Florida landfall in the middle of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 24
This won’t affect our local weather, except for the fact that it will move moisture away from our area.

Locally, we will have a hot and mainly dry weekend, but the good news is that a cold front will move through Monday.

Expect highs in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday, then dropping to the low 90s Monday, before dropping even more behind the cold front.

Tuesday through Friday of next week looks sunny, nice, and much more fall-like with highs only in the mid 80s, and lows in the low 60s, even a few upper 50s possible in the Baton Rouge area mid to late week.

