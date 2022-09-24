Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open through September, here’s how to sign up

The Salvation Army in Greater Baton Rouge is gearing up for their Annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army in Greater Baton Rouge is gearing up for their Annual Angel Tree Christmas Campaign.

Registration is currently open, and will last until Wednesday, Sep. 28.

You can sign up by visiting the Salvation Army Church Location on Brookstown Dr. on Monday, Sep. 26 starting at 9 a.m. You must have a valid I.D., your child’s birth certificate, and proof of income.

Captain Brian Hicks says the organization has received close to 125 applications so far.

“You see the smiles on parents faces, the tears running down their eyes because without the Salvation Army, and without the community supporting the Salvation Army through the Angel Tree Program, these parents wouldn’t have any to provide their kids for Christmas Time,” Hicks said.

He says they managed to hand out gifts to nearly 6000 kids last year, but they need more people to sign up going into this year’s holiday season, on top of additional community support.

“Need is greater than what it was last year, and next year it’ll probably be greater, so we want to make sure we’re in a position to help as many people as possible,” Hicks said.

Supporters say the smallest amount of help around the holidays can do wonders for thousands of families around the Baton Rouge.

As a father of 8, Jacob Tebault says that kind of assistance the Salvation Army can offer to his family and others is unparalleled.

“It’s really a blessing to be able to contribute to the community like this,” Tebault said.

That’s why his family decided to sign up, and why he believes there’s hope for the holidays for everyone.

“Just trust and believe in God that he is who he says he is, and he meant everything he said,” Tebault said. “Just got to put in a little more faith, don’t need nothing but a mustard seed, but you need a lot of hope and faith behind it.”

For more information on how to sign up, visit salvationarmybatonrouge.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Tropics heating up but Louisiana looks to stay quiet
The state's plan to temporarily house juvenile offenders at Angola
REPORT: Federal judge won’t block plan to move youth offenders to Angola
A federal judge won’t block the plan to move two dozen incarcerated teens to Angola, according...
Federal judge won’t block plan to move youth offenders to Angola
The Salvation Army in Greater Baton Rouge is gearing up for their Annual Angel Tree Christmas...
Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open through September, here’s how to sign up