REPORT: Federal judge won’t block plan to move youth offenders to Angola

The state's plan to temporarily house juvenile offenders at Angola
The state's plan to temporarily house juvenile offenders at Angola
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal judge won’t block the plan to move two dozen incarcerated teens to Angola, according to a report by The Advocate newspaper on Friday, Sept. 24.

The newspaper reported the judge said the plan was “disturbing,” but it did not appear to violate any federal law.

Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent

Gov. John Bel Edwards pitched the transfer plan in July as an effort to stop violence at Bridge City Detention Center.

At this time, there is no set date on when the moves might happen.

