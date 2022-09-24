REPORT: Federal judge won’t block plan to move youth offenders to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal judge won’t block the plan to move two dozen incarcerated teens to Angola, according to a report by The Advocate newspaper on Friday, Sept. 24.

The newspaper reported the judge said the plan was “disturbing,” but it did not appear to violate any federal law.

Gov. John Bel Edwards pitched the transfer plan in July as an effort to stop violence at Bridge City Detention Center.

At this time, there is no set date on when the moves might happen.

